No escape: Senators to be quiet, unplugged for Trump trial

(AP) - No cellphones. No talking. No escape.

In this image from video, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., escort Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts into the Senate chamber in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Source: Senate Television via AP)

That’s the reality for the 100 senators who will be sitting at their desks for the duration of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

They aren’t even allowed to talk at length to the senators sitting next to them or walk on certain areas of the Senate floor.

While senators might privately grumble about the restrictions, they agree the rules are justified as they consider the serious matter of removing the president from office.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa jokes that if there weren’t restrictions, senators would be “Googling stuff” and playing games on their phones.

