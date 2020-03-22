No curfew or business closures at this time in Burke County

Sunday, March 22, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County officials say the county has not enacted any executive order to close businesses or issue a curfew.

The Burke County Commissioners, Burke EMA, Sheriff’s Office and others say they are staying in close contact monitoring the situation.

The Sheriff's Office says business owners are changing various policies and procedures on their own to help enforce social distancing and good hygiene procedures.

Some county offices have closed non-essential services to the public but are still available by phone. The Sheriff's Office encourages people to call first.

Dispatchers are asking additional questions prior to sending public safety professionals to ensure their safety. They say some calls for service are being handled over the phone.

The Detention Center is still allowing two visitors per weekend in a controlled environment after passing the screening procedure. Direct contact with inmates is not permitted.

The Sheriff’s Office Senior CARE Program starts Monday to assist seniors with their shopping needs and/or those who may need some supplies they are unable to afford at this time.

The School system is delivering meals to our students Monday through Friday and many others are stepping up to ensure the needs of our citizens are met.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook stating:

"We all know that most people step up and help others during times such as this but there are others who look to take advantage of the situation. There will be various related SCAMS taking place; please don’t fall victim. No government agency will require any type of payment over the phone or via wire, etc. Additionally, we have increased patrols of neighborhoods and areas of the county for those who may be looking to commit property crimes or break the law in other ways….you may wish to remember that it will be a while before court is back in session and we will not tolerate such behavior in this county."

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they will continue monitoring information provided by the CDC and government leaders.