No confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday, senator says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

That was the update Sen. Marlon Kimpson said lawmakers received from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Kimpson, a Democratic lawmaker from Charleston who represents District 42, is a member of the Senate Medical Affairs committee. DHEC officials were providing the committee with an update on the coronavirus threat on Thursday.

DHEC officials announced Wednesday they were monitoring 13 people for possible infection. The department had completed monitoring of an additional 49.

While S.C. officials said no coronavirus patients have been confirmed, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday the state has its first confirmed case.

Cases have also been confirmed in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

