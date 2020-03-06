No bond set for 15-year-old charged in 17-year-old's murder

Friday, March 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- No bond was set for a 15-year-old accused of the murder of a 17-year-old.

Jaquavious Taylor appeared in court for a first appearance and no bond was given.

Taylor is charged in connection with the death of DeAngelo Burns. Burns was shot at a house on Abelia Drive on February 7.

After almost a month in hiding, Taylor was located and arrested at a Richmond County apartment.

Two men have been charged with harboring Taylor.

