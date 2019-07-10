No, Publix is not offering an $80 off coupon on social media

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- It always bears repeating, but if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is too good to be true.

The latest in social media trickery comes from a website claiming to have a coupon from Publix that's offering $80 off your next purchase.

But the deal is a fake, according to the company.

In a statement, Publix said they've been made aware of the phony coupon and wanted to assure customers that the coupons would not be valid at any location.

"This scam presents itself on social media platforms in the form of links that look similar to something from www.publix.com; however, the links are followed by additional characters, e.g. -frx.com," said a statement from the company. "Please be aware that these coupon(s) and links are not supported by Publix, and coupons are not valid at any of our locations."

