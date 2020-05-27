Nine employees at Doctors Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors Hospital says nine team members at their healthcare facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

However, the hospital stressed that all nine employees are at home under quarantine and doing well.

Hospital officials said there was no way of knowing if they acquired the virus from work or in the community.

Still, hospital officials say they have "gone beyond" CDC recommendations to keep employees and other patients safe.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.