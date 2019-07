Wednesday, July 10, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Nike Peach Jam tournament is back in North Augusta this weekend.

High school students from across the country will tip off in the basketball finals at Riverview Park Activities Center from July 10th through the 14th.

Check out the full schedule of events here.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the venue.

