Nightlife businesses have the green light to open, but some say it's a no-go

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Though many people are ready to bring life back to downtown Augusta, some club owners say they are going to hold off just a little while longer.

Some people say it was the best news they've heard all day.

"Living downtown lately has been really empty so I'm kind of excited about seeing the crowds and everything."

But it isn't easy on the opposite end for business owners.

"They were lovely people we would love them back here but when they come back, we would love for them to be safe," Nathalie Changlassic, CEO of Sum Yung Ho, said.

Even though clubs and bars have the green light to open their doors soon, it's definitely not going to be the same business it was before.

Governor Brian Kemp has given 39 safety requirements for all bars and nightclubs to follow in order to reopen: things like limiting capacity to 25 people or 35 percent of total occupancy, and only serve drinks within designated areas or to seated guests.

"Limiting party size to six people and preventing patrons from congregating," Changlassic added.

Some night clubs like Garden City and Chevy's say they will be reopening next week. News 12 talked to others who are worried about the capacity limits. And others, though they are losing money, are deciding on keeping their doors closed.

But all want to figure out a way to operate safely under the new restrictions before they open the doors.

"We want the people who come back to be safe still," Changlassic said.

