News Georgia laws going into effect Jan. 1

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With a new year, comes new laws. Several go into effect today on both sides of the river, including lower taxes on new cars and new requirements for the child abuse registry.

One thing that's not happening Jan. 1 is the Georgia Heartbeat Bill. It would prohibit abortions of any fetus where a heartbeat is present. Right now, that bill is in a holding state as courts review its constitutionality.

SB 65:If you're thinking of buying a new car this year, you might in luck. SB 65 lowers car taxes from 7% to 6.6%. That means you would save about $100 on a new $25,000 car. However, if you're buying a used car, that number may actually go up. The bill says used cars will be taxed on their sale price, rather than their estimated market value. Sale price tends to be higher than the estimated market value. However, if your used car dealer is financing the car, or it is a person-to-person sale, like on Craiglist, the used car will still be taxed on it's estimated value.

HB 478: Stricter guidelines about who gets put on the Georgia Child Abuse registry begins Jan. 1. Right now, any offender ages 13 and up are listed on the registry. HB 478 raises that age limit to 18. Offenders can appeal to remove their name from the list.

HB 63: Ever wanted to take a medication, but your insurance company made you try something else first? That's called "step therapy," and HB 63 allows doctors to appeal that so their patients can have easier access to the medications they actually want to take. It goes into effect for policies started on, or renewed after Jan. 1, 2020.

