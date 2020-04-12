Newlyweds surprised with wedding parade

AUGUSTA, GA -- Some couples spend years planning a wedding and invite hundreds of guests. The Coronavirus pandemic has put some of those plans on hold. For many, it's the important and special day of a person's life and a surprise may be the last thing that a couple would want on their wedding day.

Caroline and Blake Ethridge were supposed to get married on April 18th at Good Sheppard and have a reception at Daniel Field. With mass gatherings being shut down for the time being, the couple settled for a backyard wedding. Caroline's sister was visiting from Germany and trying to return back, so Caroline decided to move up their wedding to April 11th.

Cam Osborne, Caroline's mother, wanted to make the day special. They made a lighthearted display with a case of Corona beer with an Easter Bunny sitting on top. The ceremony was small, though Cam had bigger plans in mind.

She called as many friends as she could and asked if they would be willing to drive past their house at 3:30 pm once the ceremony was over. Plenty of people obliged and told other friends, all while keeping it a secret from the bride and groom.

"I didn't know if 5 people would show up, or 5 cars, or whatever, but it was a great sendoff and I think she and Blake were so surprised," said Cam. "We just made lemonade out of lemons today. And know that love prevails in all these times."

More than 5 people showed up with a parade that stretched around the block. Cars and golf carts filled with friends and family made signs and honked as they drove past the house. The best part: the surprise was intact.

"I could have never expected that. My mom went above and beyond calling friends and all of our family friends. You know really got excited about it and it's really touching," said Caroline.

"No idea it was going to be a parade of that length, and people coming through multiple times. It was wonderful."

The couple originally planned to have a large wedding and an even larger reception. A corona-delayed reception is still on the table for the couple, though it will be hard to top their wedding day surprise.

"We will never forget this day," Caroline added.

"Everyday I'm with her is the best day so, I can't complain anyways," Blake finished.

