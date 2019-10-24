Newly created Grovetown archery class a hit with both kids and teachers

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you've ever wanted to shoot with a bow and arrow like Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games", you may have your chance.

Getting the perfect shot takes a lot of time, patience, and practice.

"My son actually already does archery, so it was just something that I could learn to do with him."

Both Janet Wheatley and Steven Randall work for the city of Grovetown​, and both of them are level two archery certified.

"I was more surprised at how easily I was able to grow in it. I'm able to shoot pretty consistent every time I come to the shooting line. I'm pretty consistent every time," said Randall, the Grovetown athletic programmer.

Thanks to a grant from USA Archery, the city of Grovetown is now offering a beginner and intermediate archery course.

"Actually I think we enjoy it more than the kids, and the adults, and the people that come to our class," said Janet Wheatley, the Grovetown director of leisure and recreation services. "[Seeing] them learning and them having a good time when they hit the targets, and they turn around and they tell their mom, they're like, 'we did it!"

The six week course is open to anyone age seven or older, and all the equipment for the beginner class is provided.

"We didn't have to pay for any of that, it was provided to us in the grant [and] we just had to complete the grant application. We received the application and took the training course."

The program just started this summer, and already it's been a hit with not just the kids, but the teachers too.

"It's tough to see them at first because they want to hit the bulls-eye, but after the second or third week they hit consistently that's really when they start turning around and screaming, 'mommy, mommy, look what I got!' They just get so excited. It makes me feel good knowing that I helped them achieve what they wanted to do."

You can't sign up for the next session again until the end of the year. You can sign up through the city of Grovetown's website.

