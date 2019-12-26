New year, new kidney is the hope for one 12-year-old's family

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

Blake Washington, 12, loves time, but he is steadily running out of it due to kidney failure. (Source: WRDW)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- This holiday season, while families are opening presents and ringing in the new year, one Columbia County family is praying for more time and for the gift of life.

The Washington family’s 12-year-old son, Blake, needs a new kidney and they're asking for help.

It just so happens the thing Blake loves the most is the very thing he’s running out of.

"He loves to talk about time,” Lindsay Washington, Blake’s mom, said. “He's very obsessed with that and wants to know when everything occurs during the day, so it's all very calculated."

But as the clock winds down for 2019, time is slipping away for this 12-year-old.

Blake is autistic. He was born with chronic renal disease. Lindsay says he had a brain injury during birth and his organs started to fail.

"They always say you have to wait and see with brain injuries what they can and can't do,” Lindsay said. “We feel very blessed he's made it this far. We didn't know if he'd ever walk or talk or anything."

He's beaten every obstacle that life has thrown at him. But now he needs a kidney so his clock doesn't stop.

"I want to be able to give him a better life,” Blake’s dad, Christopher Washington, said. “He's my kid, and I want to make him feel better and prolong his life as much as I can."

It's why his dad's testing to see if he's a match. His neighbors have even stepped up to the plate, and now his family is asking for help.

"We're hoping the future brings us a new kidney. A chance to prolong his life a little bit."

"Without this kidney he wouldn't be here today. We would love for anybody to reach out if they feel led to do that."

For more information, visit Blake's Kidney Journey Facebook page.

