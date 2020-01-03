New year, new hobbies: Fencing club in Augusta looking for beginners

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If one of your New Year's resolutions is to find a new hobby or keep fit, we may have an idea for you. The Augusta Fencers Club is teaching an introductory course, and we got an inside look at what it takes.

Like a well-coordinated, competitive dance, Rudy Volkman and Rhys Bender found their niche.

"We teach people basically how to hit other people with swords, and how to keep from getting hit," Volkmann tells us.

Volkman owns the Augusta Fencer's Club, which has been in the area for about five years.

"We have people who compete just here at the club. We have people compete regionally and nationally

Rhys Bender found this sport because of his family.

"My parents met through fencing and they continued to fence through all their lives, and when I was 8 I decided to fence," Bender said.

It's a sport that they say transcends almost any age.

"It's a lifetime sport. You can do this literally for the rest of your life."

And they want you to join too - a 10-week intro course is starting soon.​

"The comradery that comes from really giving your all against somebody one on one with some rules, and after that's over than your friends."

CLICK HERE for more information about the Augusta Fencers Club.

