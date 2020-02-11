New trail finally underway in Augusta

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For years, local organizations have been working on a trail system to connect our area. The latest phase of the project you might have seen driving through downtown Augusta.

The trail is more than 150 miles, and it's a connection with a view.

"This is the missing piece in the middle that will finally connect the whole trail system into Columbia County," said Dayton Sherrouse with the Augusta Canal Authority​

Sherrouse has seen the whole trail system come to life over the past 20 years.

"It gives people an alternative to come out and explore nature and get out and explore the great outdoors."

This new section will cross the gates at Hawks Gulley, right next to Riverwatch Parkway. That path will be open to bicyclists and walkers. It's a bird's eye view of the Savannah River.

But exploring the great outdoors comes with a cost. This section by the river is more than $1.1 million. GDOT takes care of 80% of that cost.

"Literally pedestrians or bicyclists could get on the trail down at Riverwalk downtown, come through here and go all the way up to the headgates in Columbia County."

Another mile connecting the trail and the CSRA together.

Construction is expected to be done before the Masters. And the canal authority says they have more projects in the works for the future.

They say they want to extend the trail system at 13th Street and St. Sebastian to give the medical district a chance to commute.

