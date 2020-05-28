New this morning: What can we expect at hearing in Arbery killing?

Thursday, May 28, 2020

A week from today, the three men charged with Ahmaud Arbery’s death will appear before a judge in Glynn County.

It will be the first time for prosecutors and investigators to lay out some of the evidence against the three men. And attorneys for the suspects will offer their first defenses.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man after they spotted him running in their neighborhood outside the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick.

More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were charged with murder and aggravated assault. One of the McMichaels’ neighbors, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., was charged with felony murder last week.

The McMichaels told police they believed Arbery — who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro — was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood. Arbery’s family says he was an avid runner who was out on a jog.

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly launching an investigation into the shooting death of Arbery as a hate crime.

And Lee Merritt, a lawyer Arbery’s family, said a federal prosecutor told the slain man’s mother that federal officials are investigating potential misconduct by local officials who initially handled the case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also is conducting an investigation into possible misconduct by the offices of the district attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Judicial Circuits.

“We are satisfied with those arrests at a state level. We believe that the federal government's investigation, the FBI, the DOJ investigation, may find additional evidence to hold people like Jackie Johnson, George Barnhill, and Robert Rash accountable, as well,” Merritt said.

Johnson and Barnhill are the first two prosecutors to handle the case. Rash is a Glynn County officer who allegedly sent a text message to a homeowner in the neighborhood telling him to call Gregory McMichael with problems.

Gregory McMichael is a former Glynn County police officer who later worked 20 years as an investigator for the local district attorney's office. He retired a year ago.

Glynn County District Attorney Johnson recused herself from the case because the elder McMichael had worked under her. District Attorney George Barnhill of the neighboring Waycross Judicial Circuit stepped aside about a month later because his son works for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor.

Prosecutor Tom Durden got the case in mid-April and was ultimately replaced as prosecutor by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.

The preliminary hearing for the McMichaels and Bryan is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. June 4 in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

