New this morning: 6 Atlanta officers arrested over Taser incident

Thursday, June 4, 2020

ATLANTA -- Six Atlanta police officers have turned themselves in after being charged in a Taser incident with two college students over the weekend.

The incident was all caught on police body cam.

It shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surround a car driven by a man with a woman passenger. The officers use stun guns on both the woman and the man, smash the car window and pull the students out.

Two of the officers were fired, and three were placed on desk duty -- a decision Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she and the police chief made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of the Saturday incident.

On Wednesday, all six officers involved turned themselves in. They all face several charges, including aggravated assault and battery.

The two fired officers were identified as Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner. The other officers were identified as Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Armond Jones and Roland Claud.