New testing methods put to the test in Georgia, could eventually replace Georgia Milestones

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Education implemented two new testing methods that could eventually replace the Georgia Milestones Exam.

Some schools in Georgia are running pilot programs which will administer smaller assessments throughout the school year rather than one big exam at the end of the year. This has drawn a mixed reaction from parents and students.

"I don't think they should change it because they're setting students up to forget the material they learned in a short period of time," said Nicole Armstrong. Her daughter Jailyn is going into 6th grade, and would rather take an end of the year test. She thinks smaller tests won't help her retain the material.

"After a couple months...you'll forget everything you put into that test," she said.

News 12 spoke with a local tutor who feels the same way. He said smaller tests, which would in theory help students, would actually hurt them. When asked about test anxiety, he says students usually fail because they simply don't know the material, not because they're worried about the test.

For Jailyn, she thinks one test is actually less stressful because she only has to worry about it at the end of the year.

In an email to News 12, the Columbia County School District said they "eagerly await the results as we all know the present testing practices do not adequately measure the breadth and depth of learning that takes place year to year or in any given subject."

The pilot programs are set to start this year in select schools. There will be a five year trial period and if the Department of Education approves, the new assessment methods would be implemented statewide in 2024.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved