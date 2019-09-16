New restaurants, shopping coming to the CSRA

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We’ve had some new stores pop up in our area - and we’ve got more on the way.

We took all the new and future places shops and put them in one place. Whether you want to find a new favorite restaurant or a new place to shop, we’ve got the list for you.

Kim’s Bakery - opened today on Park Ave in Aiken

Simply Southern - clothing and fashion store, opened Friday at Augusta Mall

Persis Indian Grill - opening in Augusta

Earthfare - organic grocery store, opening at Mullins Crossing in Evans

Vance’s Bakery Bar - bakery that also serves alcohol, opening in downtown Augusta

Taco Cat - Tex-Mex restaurant, opening in downtown Augusta

