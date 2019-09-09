Even the little things: North Augusta looks at new signage

Monday, September 9, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta City Council discussed new and improved signage across the city Monday evening.

"North Augusta has character," Mayor Bob Pettit said. "We like to say when you come to North Augusta you know you're here and when you leave North Augusta you know you've left."

North Augusta has made big improvements in recent years with the stadium and search for an amphitheater. Now, city council is turning its attention to the smaller details.

"I think those other signs have been there for as long as I can remember," Pettit said. "Twenty plus years I'm sure. I'm ready for a re-do."

And that's exactly what he's going to get. During the first half of Monday's meeting, city planning and development presented new city sign ideas for the council to decide on.

The second half of the meeting focused on rewriting the city's sign ordinance.

"Things were adopted quite a number of years ago and it's time to re-look at them and make sure they're consistent from one area to another," Pettit said.

In the 2015 Reed v. Town of Gilbert case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled all signs must be regulated the same, regardless of content. This forced the city to take a look at its own rules.

One feature of the new ordinance says businesses can use up to 50 percent of their window space for advertising. They're currently allowed 10 percent.

Council discussed for over 2 hours on Monday, showing even as the city continues to grow, they don't lose track of the little things.

