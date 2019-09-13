New recovery center in Augusta looks to provide a light in darkness

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

News 12 at 5

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new recovery center opened its doors in Augusta. It's called Focused on Recovery, and it’s dedicated to giving free support services to those seeking long-term recovery from substance use disorder.

Christian Frazier, executive director of the center, battled alcohol addiction. Now he’s been in recovery for 5 years.

“It was a long and detrimental road,” Frazier said. “It destroyed my family. It destroyed the fabric of my character.”

Now, Frazier’s goal is to help others.

“We have Cocaine Anonymous, Codependency Anonymous, eating disorder support groups,” Frazier said. “We also do Buddhist based recovery here"

They also have medication-assisted recovery, which Frazier says helps with drug abuse. Since 2014, Richmond County has continued to see an increase in deaths from drug overdoses. In 2018 alone, 58 people lost their lives.

“We have medication-assisted recovery for people that are utilizing medications to get themselves over that hump in early recovery -- especially in response to the opioid epidemic,” Frazier said.

The organization offers paths to recovery that Frazier says were not available in the area before, and they're free.

“You can come here everyday, meet with a recovery coach, go to a meeting, do yoga, participate in art or gardening, and it's always going to be free,” Frazier said.

It's an organization others are excited to see.

"We have a lot of veterans that do have substance abuse issues,” Don Clark with Forces United said. “And having a program that is robust and diverse enough to not just do a cookie cutter approach, but to have different ways of addressing those needs is important."

It's a new light in the dark for people looking for help.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.