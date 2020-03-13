New quarantine space under construction in Monroe County

Friday, March 13, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp and health officials announced that a quarantine space for positive coronavirus patients is under construction in Monroe County.

According to the officials, the quarantine space is for persons who test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to self-isolate themselves. The space will be able to accommodate twenty temporary housing units. There are currently no patients at the facility.

"This is one of many measures that we're taking to prepare for any scenario," said Gov. Kemp. "I appreciate the hard work of GEMA, DPH, and Monroe County officials to protect the health and safety of all Georgians."

Monroe County is working with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and GPSTC officials to ensure the facility will meet the needs of patients while protecting the health and safety of Monroe County residents.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.