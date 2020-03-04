New program could help out with ER wait time

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here at home local clinics are teaming up with Gold Cross to relieve congestion at hospitals.

They say it could be a big help if the coronavirus reaches Augusta.

The program is called ET3, which stands for emergency triage,training, and transport.

Local hospitals say it's just what we need to help eliminate the crowds at the ER, and that could be a game changer if coronavirus comes our way.

It's not just your regular ride to the ER, after masters this spring you will have the option to be taken to an urgent clinic or even have a virtual visit with your doctor from home.

The EMT will provide you an ipad.

"This new program is going to give you more choices," said Steven Vincent, the vice president at Gold Cross.

He says the first step is being sure first responders wear protective gear.

"When our dispatchers are on the phone with someone and they have already dispatched the ambulance,they are talking to them and asking the CDC approved questions," said Vincent.

They ask questions like do you have a fever, lower respiratory issues, or if they have been out of the country recently.

If they answer yes, they mask the patient and notify the hospital.

"Right now in Augusta if someone potentially has the coronovirus, then the CDC is going to have to test it to verify and to confirm it,"said Vincent.

He says working with the hospital is a group effort to keep the community safe.

Right now this is a five year pilot program to see how it goes.

Only three ambulance providers in Georgia are approved for it, and those are Augusta, Savannah, and Atlanta.

