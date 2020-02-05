New plans to reduce standardized tests in schools

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

News 12 at 11 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Many parents and teachers have been pushing to minimize standardized testing for years.

"They are tested so much I think they are just tested out, it's more of an I don't care." says Richmond County teacher Michanda Carther.

Right now 3rd through 12th grade students take 24 standardized tests, the federal requirement is just 17.

"Some kids aren't good test takers, but they are good students," said Carther.

The bill will remove 5th grade social studies and four high school assessments.

It would also create a new testing window for grades 3-8

Students will be tested the last 25 days of school, or the last 5 weeks of school for more flexibility.

After speaking Columbia County Board of Education, they say reducing some of the tests could have a positive effect on students.

"When trying to capture in a paper, pencil or a computerized test, you really cant capture the all of the things that a child needs to know and be able to do," said the Columbia County Board of Education Superintendent, Sandra Carraway.

Burke County Board of Education agrees, and says it will decrease stress for both teachers and students.

Richmond County Schools says though assessments could be dreadful, they are necessary.

It will be up to law makers to decide the student's fate.