New movie filming in Augusta for the next three weeks

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new movie is filming in downtown Augusta.

Details remain limited, but we've learned that the movie is called "Tulsa", and it'll be filming in Augusta for the next three weeks.

We're working to gather additional details of the movie, including who might be in town for filming.

Augusta, as well as Georgia at-large, has become a hot spot in recent years for movie and television shows filming.

An independent movie filmed in Augusta almost three weeks ago.

Clint Eastwood also filmed "The Mule" in parts of Augusta.

