New mom meets infant son delivered while she was in a coma

A new mom meets her son for the first time in almost two weeks after he was delivered while she was in a coma.

Yanira Soriano, 36, went to the hospital with difficulty breathing and contractions when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

She tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from low oxygen levels. Doctors decided to put her into a medically-induced coma so they could place her on a ventilator.

Her son, Walter, was delivered through an emergency cesarean section while she was unconscious.

On Monday, Soriano was finally well enough to come off the ventilator ten days after his birth. Now, she is finally home with her son.

Walter tested negative for COVID-19, but doctors will continue to monitor him with telehealth visits.

