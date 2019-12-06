New look for the Augusta Christmas parade, as businesses compete in decorating contest

Friday, December 6, 2019

News 12 at 6 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might have noticed downtown Augusta a little more festive this holiday season.

A new contest is asking business owners to get creative with Christmas lights and their store windows.

"Just to make it festive and fun for when our visitors and residents come down during the holidays," Margaret Woodard, executive director of the Augusta Downtown Development Authority.

Woodard says the goal for their decorating contest is that simple. Businesses are going all in with everything from holiday mannequins to candles in the snow.

Some even look like a scene from a Hallmark movie.

"We thought it'd be fun to have a really cool backdrop for the parade," Woodard said.

The Christmas parade is different this year. It's at night for the first time in years.

And, the Christmas Tree Light-up Spectacular is its own event on Friday night. A choir will perform, along with fireworks after the lighting.

Officials are expecting standing room only at Augusta Common.

"It shows the growth," Woodard said. "It shows all the exciting things happening."

Organizers say they separated the events to give everyone more opportunities to experience the holidays downtown.

They're letting the lights bring people together.

The winners of the window lights and decoration contest will be announced at the Christmas Light-up Spectacular on Friday night.

The awards will go to 'Most Whimsical' and 'Most Original Use of Lights.' Tree lighting festivities get started at 6 p.m.