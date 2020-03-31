New locations available for Georgians to access free, high-speed internet

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs are launching a new website to help Georgians find ways to connect to the internet throughout the state.

To support social distancing requirements, broadband providers are offering various options for Georgians to connect to the internet. By visiting broadband.georgia.gov, Georgians can find locations to which they can drive for accessing WiFi around the state, made available from telecommunications cooperatives and government agencies. While many public libraries are currently closed, some are still offering limited services such as WiFi outside their buildings.

On the new DCA website, Georgians can also link to easy-to-use search tools to sign up for low-cost internet service at home. Offers include time-limited free internet services and waiving of disconnect and late fees. Eligibility factors may apply and vary according to internet service providers’ policies.

Many of Georgia’s schools are offering free WiFi connectivity to their students in their school’s parking lots. To find out which schools are offering parking lot WiFi, Georgia families are encouraged to contact their local school system.

Governor Kemp is encouraging residents to check back on the website regularly, as more WiFi options will be posted.

Locations by County include:

Burke County -- Pineland Telephone Cooperative, 260 North Railroad Street, Midville, GA 30441

Columbia County -- Columbia County Library, Euchee Creek Library, Harlem Library.

Jenkins County -- Department of Natural Resources, 1053 Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen, GA. 30442

Lincoln County -- Lincoln County Library, 181 N. Peachtree Street, Lincolnton, GA 30817

McDuffie County -- Thomson-McDuffie Library, 338 Main Street, Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County -- Appleby Branch Library, Diamond Lakes Branch Library, Friedman Branch Library, Headquarters Library, Maxwell Branch Library, and the Wallace Branch Library

Washington County -- Pineland Telephone Cooperative, 701 North Main Street, Davisboro, GA 31018 and the Tarbutton Memorial Library 314 South Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

