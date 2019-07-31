New housing subdivision to be built in North Augusta, bringing hundreds of homes

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Edgefield County commissioners approved the development of a new housing subdivision called Windsor that will be built in North Augusta.

The development, built by Ivey Homes, will hold around 445 townhouses and single-family homes, ranging from $130,000 - $320,000. It will be built off Murrah Road and West Five Notch on 181 acres of land.

The county passed the second vote Tuesday night, and will hear a third and final reading on August 12. If it passes, County Administrator Tommy Paradise says construction will begin in the Spring.

"The developer would take that 181 acres, and unlike the traditional subdivisions that we have in Edgefield County, he wants to do a planned unit development," said Paradise.

The development is reflective of the major growth Edgefield County has seen in the past few years. Paradise says this year, residential growth is about $5 million ahead of where it was this time last year.

Residents like Gary Bainton aren't surprised. He says Edgefield County provides the small-town comforts of a rural community with the added luxuries of being close to Augusta and Aiken.

Paradise and Bainton agree that one of the downsides of this project is the potential traffic congestion it could cause.

"Right now, our rush hour traffic jams consist of about four or five cars," said Bainton.

Paradise says there are currently no plans to widen any roads, but the complex will have two separate entrances and exits, so not all traffic will pour into the same place.

According to Paradise, the development will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars every year for the county.

"We'll be getting about $450,000 a year more in taxes," said Paradise.

Paradise also says the county is working on a Land Management Ordinance that would combine zoning and subdivision requirements into one comprehensive plan. That way, when growth happens, he says the county will be ready and organized. He says implementing the Land Management Ordinance will be about a year-ling process.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved