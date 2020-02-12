New high school on the way for Columbia County

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new high school is on the way for Columbia County. The school board was presented with multiple ideas for classes to expand learning and add a whole new curriculum.

The plan should help with overcrowding and keep up with all the growth.

With this new campus on the way, the goal is to have students from any high school in Columbia County spend half their day there hopefully instead of portable trailers.

New courses, a new location, and all on a brand new campus.

“When we rolled this out, everyone was very excited,” Dr. Sandra Carraway, Columbia County Superintendent, said. “Not just our board members, but people in the audience who heard as well."

The Board of education was presented ideas for a new curriculum based on a new test showing what their students are most interested in.

"We shared with them that to make some suggestions for programs that might be offered at that new high school,” Carraway said.

Some new courses that were mentioned were cyber, robotics, teaching, and learning – architecture and fine arts.

“We’re very excited for all of these,” Carraway said.

One goal for the new campus is to help with overcrowding and be able to welcome more growth.

"If we schedule it correctly, it'll allow us to move out of our present high schools about 500 to 1,000 students in the morning, and 500 to 1,000 students in the afternoons,” Carraway said. “So we won't have to build a new high school that costs about $70 million and yet we'll still be able to accommodate growth across the district."

There's even transportation provided for all students who are interested.

"There are no limitations on students being able to come to this new campus and take advantage to the new programs and pathways we offer,” Carraway said.

This new campus, hopefully to be finished in 2022, is going to be located on the old Evans Elementary site.

At the next board meeting, decisions for the classes will be made and then the plans for the building will be up in no time.

