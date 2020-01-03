New growth in Columbia County has some worried about overcrowding

Friday, January 3, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Planning Commission approved plans for more than 200 homes to be built in a new subdivision, but not all neighbors are happy about it.

Phyllis Dant lived in Atlanta for y ears, but moved to Grovetown in 2001 for a more peaceful scene.

"[I wanted to] move to God's country," she said. "And this was God's country."

With trees all around her house and dirt road out front, it was just what she was looking for.

"It was so quiet. I mean, you hardly seen three cars a day go down the road," she said. "Now, you see about three cars every minute."

About 15 years ago, the Willow Oaks subdivision was built, and Dant's peaceful scene had a new look. Now, she and other neighbors aren't thrilled with the county's new plan to create 200+ new homes.

"Lots more traffic," said Christopher Hall of Willow Oaks. "The community cannot handle that kind of growth. It's not built for it."

Hall said he moved here about four years ago because of the trees and small town feel. He's worried this new growth will be too much for the area.

"Now, we're going to have stuff that's no longer woods," he said. "And it's not going to be a small town feel anymore."

Even though it's not her first choice, Dant is choosing to look on the bright side of the new homes.

"The more people we have, the more extra benefits that we're going to have," she said. "They're not going to be in my backdoor, so I can reap the benefits."

Other people are concerned about traffic and schools getting overcrowded.

