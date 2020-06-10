New free COVID-19 screening site in East Augusta

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Macedonia East Hope International Ministries is partnering with the Richmond County Health Department to offer a free COVID-19 screening that is open to the public.

The screening will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at a temporary outdoor facility located at S.G. Noble Garden of Hope Apartments, 200 Magnolia Ave, Augusta, Georgia, 30909.

The screening is an opportunity for the community members to be tested even if they aren’t experiencing symptoms.

