New details revealed in the arrest of Eddie Cruey's wife

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Warrants are revealing new details in the arrest of a woman months after her husband went missing.

Eddie Cruey's wife, Sandra Leigh Dales, has been charged with murder and concealing death.

Dales was arrested over the weekend after a body believed to be that of her husband's was found in their yard.

While the Richmond County Coroner's Office has yet to identify the body, arrest warrants say they believe the body to be Cruey's.

The warrants also say Cruey was killed by a horseshoe stake at their shared home on Jeanne Road.

Cruey's family says they flew down to Augusta in December to file a missing persons report. They said they had to after Dales didn't file.

We asked Dales in December about her husband's disappearance, and she said he was with family.

