New details revealed in city's effort to upgrade Fleming Park

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – We’re getting new details on Fleming Park ahead of Augusta-Richmond County Commission’s meeting Tuesday.

The total estimated cost of entire Fleming upgrades and repairs is now about $1.2 million. Of that, $135,000 thousand will go to demolishing the athletic facilities like ball field lighting, fencing, even removing a transformer.

On Tuesday, a committee is expected to approve the work. Then it must go before full commission for final approval.

On top of that, $50,000 of that money will go towards a park and memorial dedicated to Melquan Robinson. The 12-year-old was electrocuted after touching the fence at Fleming back in 2018.

The memorial is in the shape of an infinity symbol.

