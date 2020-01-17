New details released in case of 24-year-old Hephzibah Middle teacher charged with child molestation

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Rumah Byrapaka has been charged with child molestation. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in regard to the 24-year-old Hephzibah Middle School teacher charged with child molestation.

According to the affidavits, Rumah Byrapaka sent elicit messages and photos to the 13-year-old boy as well as touched him inappropriately.

Byrapaka was arrested and charged with child molestation as well as enticing a child for indecent purposes on Thursday.

The Richmond County School System quickly moved to place Byrapaka on paid administrative leave.

