New details emerge in McCormick prison contraband scheme

Thursday, June 4, 2020

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Arrest warrants have been issued for additional charges against a Rock Hill woman in connection with contraband mailed to two inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution, according to authorities.

The new charges against Melanie Lace Rader, 33, include trafficking methamphetamine, possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute and introducing contraband into a prison.

CRIME | Coroner IDs man killed in Aiken officer-involved shooting

Those charges involve 58 grams of methamphetamine and 44.5 grams of a green leafy substance mailed in multiple packages to inmates at the maximum-security prison in McCormick County, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Rader was charged in May by the York County Sheriff’s Department with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hashish with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, the state agency said.

The charges involve a monthlong investigation into Rader, her boyfriend and inmates at the prison. Multiple packages containing methamphetamine and marijuana were mailed to the inmates and intercepted at the prison, the state agency reported.

A search of Rader’s Rock Hill residence revealed other drugs packaged in small amounts, including 7.5 grams of meth packaged in 15 duct-tape bundles, 23.4 grams of hashish packed in one bundle and 1.6 grams of cocaine packaged in one bundle, the agency reported. Inside the cocaine bundle were eight smaller packages each containing 0.2 gram of cocaine labeled “venom,” according to the agency.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.