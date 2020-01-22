New center in Aiken looks to keep MLK's legacy moving past his one day in January

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day has come and gone, but that’s not stopping some local college students from working on community outreach projects.

One of them involves a new center in Aiken for African-American history.

The building actually started as a school for children of newly freed slaves. It was also, at one point, a gas station and a storage facility.

But now they are making it a place where more people can learn about African-American history.

“It’s been a dream since the early 2000’s,” Dr. Melencia Johnson, a USC-Aiken professor, said.

Johnson said the place will be filled with culture and history.

“He had this dream, but he had this dream based on the social problems that African-Americans were experiencing,” Johnson said.

Johnson said this isn’t something we should shed a light on for just one day, but every day.

“MLK Day is important to have that day of service, but the real issue is that you can’t stop at just one day,” Johnson said. “You have to make progress with those social problems doing whatever you can daily.”

Students from USC-Aiken showed their support by not only helping clean the center, but also learning more about the history of MLK.

“Obviously, he shouldn't just be celebrated on one day because was remembered for a lot,” student Jasmine German said.

“It’s great to have these young people here helping us out on this day and sort bringing that to mind, but I’m hoping they will continue to do the work of social progress and social equality and social equity,” Johnson said.

It’s living out that legacy that keeps MLK’s memory alive.

The center is not completely put together just yet. It’s dusty and there is still plenty of room for more exhibits, but the doors are still open if you want to stop by. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

