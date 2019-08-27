New art sculptures coming to Augusta and the city wants you to vote for your favorite

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A big city project is looking to bring more art to Augusta, through sculptures. Dozens of city leaders and community members gathered in the municipal building today to hear pitches from two artists about their sculptures.

"It's one initial way of saying we are community. We support arts and culture in Augusta. Welcome," said Brenda Durant, Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

We've seen art pop up all over the river region, and Augusta is about to get sculptures at three main gateways. The first gateway is Riverwatch Parkway and Alexander Drive.

Two artists showed off small scale models of their designs Tuesday evening.

Gregory Johnson and Thomas Sayre have built sculptures in cities all over the world, but something drew them into the smaller Augusta.

"I found that when I visited the library and looked through the books about the history of Augusta, I found hundreds of images of things that I thought were very, very interesting," said Johnson.

"One of the beauties of it is I can make very strong, very large things," Sayre said. "And this needs to be very large to show up in that very big landscape."

One requirement for the pitches was an apprenticeship program. Each sculptor would have to bring in local artists to learn about the process and help with the project.

The city now needs your help to decide which sculpture to build. To vote, you can click here, or go to the municipal building and cast a ballot.

Voting is open for two weeks.

