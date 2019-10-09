New area code coming to South Carolina in 2020

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A new area code is making its way to parts of South Carolina.

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina announced the change next year will be a "code overlay". It's expected to switch in October 2020.

The PSC says current numbers will not be changed, neither will the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services.

This means the only phones with a new area code will be the new accounts created after that date in 2020.

