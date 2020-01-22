New apartments bring excitement for city officials, but what about affordable housing?

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – King Mill, Riverwatch, and Druid Park Avenue – all three will be the sites of new apartment complexes just announced in the last 3 months.

But with the trend of new apartments comes the inevitable question of price and the fear that many in our community will be unable to afford them.

City and county officials are excited about the new living options across the city, and commissioners just approved the King Mill development.

But a meeting on Wednesday with the Urban Development Agency focused on creating inclusive options – options for people like Brenda Bridges.

“I want to live in a decent place,” Bridges said.

Bridges tries to make the most of it in life – even with her living situation.

“I haven’t been a homeowner,” Bridges said. “I would love to own my home.”

Bridges, instead, rents a home near Druid Avenue right where a new apartment complex is expected to come. And not too far from there is the future King Mill development.

The city’s housing officials want to make sure people like Bridges have a variety of affordable options, too. Wednesday’s meeting focused on a vision of balance for 2020.

“We saw the downfall of it, so we want to go on and revitalize the community with affordable housing,” Shanna Carkhum with Housing and Development said.

Officials are doing this with Laney Walker by bringing in market-rate housing like Beacon Station or the homes on Twiggs Street.

They follow-up with building smaller places at a lower price.

Development is thriving downtown, but quality housing must reach all levels of income if you ask the Urban Development Foundation.

For the next year, Housing and Development is working to get more grants, more funding, and more business investors to help build up impoverished communities.

They say the more people they get on board, the faster they can develop both quality homes and apartments for families in a county where the median income barely passes $21,000.

