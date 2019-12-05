New apartment complex coming to Druid Park Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A new apartment complex could be coming to Druid Park Avenue right near Paine College. Augusta officials gave preliminary approval Monday for the project.

But, there could be some issues.

For students at Augusta University, convenience is key. Now, as many as three new complexes could pop up soon in their neck of the woods.

That means more than 400 rooms, and even more cars in the Druid Park area.

“I feel like this will help a lot because we don’t have that many apartments for students who want to live here,” Waylon Wells said.

These apartments will cost upwards of $900.

Commissioner Marion Williams says these apartments could cause a parking problem in an already congested area.

But some students say it’s worth it.

“Especially for this campus considering that it’s a graduate school and it’s growing,” Hanna Minot said. “It makes it feel like more of a school to me.”

