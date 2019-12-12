New airport security procedure brings tougher penalties for illegal guns

December 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials announced today a new citation system from the FBI to eliminate the free pass some travelers receive when trying to bring a firearm into the secured area of the airport.

This system applies to each commercial airport in the Southern District, including the Augusta Regional Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

Previously, travelers with concealed carry permits who brought a firearm into an airport's secure area have been allowed to leave the airport and return without the weapon. The new citation system will add a federal misdemeanor and $300 plus court fees.

The policy does not change for travelers without permits who bring a firearm. Those individuals will still be arrested and charged by local police with carrying a concealed weapon.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin, whose office is responsible for policing the Augusta airport, stated, “We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season. I encourage all gun owners who intend to travel through our airport to vigorously inspect their bags prior to arrival, as many gun owners forget they are carrying firearms in their personal bags. This can lead to serious, but avoidable, legal consequences.”

