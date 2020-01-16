New agreement opens doors for South Carolina military members

Thursday, January 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education signed an agreement Thursday which will open a lot of doors for service members getting an education in South Carolina.

The agreement allows colleges and universities in the Palmetto state to partner with Fort Gordon's Cyber Center to offer degrees and field experience for military members.

"There are about 3.5 million vacancies in the cyber security field globally," said Gen. Neil Hersey, one of the signers of the agreement.

Fort Gordon is hoping to tackle that problem by teaming up with schools across the river.

"It really paves the way, kind of smooths the path," said Rusty Monhollon, president of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. "Let's our institutions start working with these soldiers. Gives them additional options to look at cyber programs."

The agreement was signed on the final day of the Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium (CERTS). The schools in the agreement include USC, Clemson and the Citadel.

"We as a university want to be a player in that," said Robert Caslen, USC's president. "We want to be able to do the research and the education that's necessary to bring us into the future."

Georgia schools already have this type of agreement. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested this deal. With a growing need for cyber workers, South Carolina wanted to increase opportunities for interested service members.

"I'm not sure there's a single institution or single command that can really meet that need," Monhollon said. "It's really going to take our best efforts across the board."

The new programs are expected to go into effect this fall.

USC-Aiken is the big local school involved in this, and they came out with a message in full support of the agreement.

