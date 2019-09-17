New York City schools want to ban chocolate milk

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

(CNN) -- The New York City Department of Education is considering ending the practice of selling chocolate milk in school cafeterias.

Educators and officials say it's due to the ongoing obesity problem among American children.

The news isn't sitting well with some parents and many dairy farmers in the state, saying it's actually a great source of calcium.

Even doctors are weighing in about the benefits, but they do say there are more calories and sugar than skim milk, but not by much.

Copyright 2019 CNN Van. All rights reserved.