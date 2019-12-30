New Year's Eve celebrations around the CSRA

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the final hours of 2019 begin to wane, you'll want to find a way to celebrate the end of the year!

Many events to celebrate New Year's Eve have been scheduled across the CSRA.

New Year's Eve at Crowne Plaza North Augusta -- From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta.

New Year's Eve Partridge Inn Rooftop Party -- From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Partridge Inn Augusta on Walton Way

A Night in the Twenties - A Roaring New Years Eve -- From 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion on Evans to Locks Road.

New Year's Eve at the Tenth Inning Bar and Grill -- From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Tenth Inning Bar and Grill on E Buena Vista Avenue in North Augusta.

New Year's Eve Black and Gold Dinner Party -- From 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at DiVino Ristorante Italiano on Railroad Avenue in North Augusta.

New Year's Eve Party at Rose Hill -- 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Rose Hill in Aiken on Greenville Street NW.

New Year's Eve Celebration -- 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Triumphant Family Christian Center on Belair Frontage Road in North Augusta.

New Years Eve at Garden City -- From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Garden City Social on Broad Street in Augusta.

NYE All Night Teen Bash -- From Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church on West Martintown Road in North Augusta.

NYE Party -- From 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Sole Augusta on Broad Street in Augusta.

New Years Eve at the Wing -- Wild Wing Cafe on Washington Road in Augusta.

New Year's Eve Service -- From 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at New Life Church on Lewiston Road in Grovetown.

Columbia's Famously Hot New Year -- From 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Gervais Street in Columbia, SC.

New Year's Eve Rooftop Party -- On 1060 Center Street in North Augusta.

New Year's Eve at Craft & Vine -- From 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Craft and Vine on Broad Street in Augusta.

Bootlegger's Beer Bash: New Year's Eve Party -- From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Savannah River Brewing Company on 5th Street.

