Sunday, August 18, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

Parents are divided on a new dieting app aimed at kids. WW (Weight Watchers) released a new app called "Kurbo". The app lets kids as young as eight-years-old keep track of what they eat and set weight-loss goals.

Online, some parents were outraged saying the app could hurt kids' body images. Other parents and dietitians say it could be a tool to help lower obesity rates.

