New View of Hurricane Dorian

A new experimental NASA weather satellite called CubeSat TEMPEST-D, captured this 4 layered image of Hurricane Dorian back on September 3rd as it approached Florida. Being apart of the CubeSat program TEMPEST-D isn’t your average size satellite, in fact, it’s about the size of a cereal box.

TEMPEST-D stands for Temporal Experiment for Storms and Tropical Systems Demonstration and is used to measure rain and moisture in clouds. With Hurricane Dorian it used its miniaturized radio wave instrument to see into the storm and identify the different depths of the hurricane and areas of heavy rainfall.

While the radio wave technology isn't anything new, what is different is the size. The overall experiment is to see if it’s possible to shrink a satellites size to where you can produce several of the same satellites with equal or less value than building one standard size satellite. If the study from this experiment is successful scientists can build several of these “mini-satellites” at a low cost and eventually have multiple satellites per storm around the globe.

