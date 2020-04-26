New Mobile Testing Site Coming Through Augusta

Sunday, April 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW,WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new mobile drive-thru COVID-19 testing unit will rotate through areas without access to testing starting Monday.

The unit will travel between Augusta, Milledgeville and Tifton on a rotating basis.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials.

"This mobile unit will be a game-changing step in our efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 across Georgia," said Gov. Kemp. "Increased testing is critical as we continue the measured process of safely reopening parts of our state, and I am grateful to our many partners with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and in these communities which provided support to get this operation online."

Gov. Kemp said the unit will test Georgians who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. All health care providers and first responders can be tested whether they are exhibiting symptoms.

An appointment for testing can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, but on-site scheduling also will be available. For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

The schedule for the mobile COVID-19 testing unit can be found below:

Augusta:

Monday and Tuesday; 10 AM – 3 PM, weather permitting

Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815

Milledgeville:

Wednesday and Saturday; 10 AM – 3 PM, weather permitting

Located directly across Lawrence Road from 240 Lawrence Road, Milledgeville, Georgia 31062

Tifton:

Thursday and Friday; 10 AM – 3 PM weather permitting

Tift County National Guard Armory, 3111 U.S. 41 S, Tifton, GA 31794

