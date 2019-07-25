Veterans have the chance to learn how to play golf thanks to a new program

Thursday, July 25, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From front lines to city streets, Warrior Alliance will work with veterans no matter their age or capabilities; teaching them everything from the tee box to the greens.

Warrior Alliance President Scott Johnson explains what sets the organization a part.

"There's no other facility like this in the golf industry this will be a post of its common to train up people on golf course building, operations," Johnson said. "So the goal here is to apply education and academia with being hands-on."

Warrior Alliance has partnered with Augusta Tech and Augusta University.

Coach Bryant at AU was one of the driving forces to bring this program to Augusta.

"The Masters tournament started some place, the LGPA was started here in Augusta, now the Warrior Alliance offers people, especially people with special needs to play the game of golf and have a first class facility," Bryant said.

City officials like Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. says the breaking ground is just the beginning.

There are over 53,000 veterans in the area, making the possibilities for the program endless.

"We all enjoy the benefit of this thing called golf, more importantly the masters golf tournament when you look at the transformation that can happen here because of the partnership because of our veterans community," Davis said.

Construction starts in a little over a week. A brand new building will sit on the Augusta Municipal Golf Course by the fall.

Johnson says they are hoping to jump start the program with a group of three to four veterans.

"We have some great training hands-on training from industry experts here and they can come into this program for 4 to 5 weeks of very intensive training building this performance in a row hear that the walk out with certifications," Johnson said.

