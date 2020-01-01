New Georgia laws go into effect Jan. 1

Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - As the clock strikes midnight for a new year, so do new Georgia laws that go into effect.

A number of new laws will go into effect Jan. 1.

SB 212

This bill will revise the criteria that the Department of Driver Services can authorize certain licensed driver training schools to administer the on-the-road driving skills test.

HB 478

This bill improves the operation of the state’s child abuse registry.

SB 65

This bill relates to the alternative ad valorem tax on motor vehicles. This bill states that the transfer of a title between legal entities owned by the same person does not constitute a taxable event.

HB 201

This bill allows the Board of Natural Resources to set rules and regulations for anchoring certain vessels within partially closed coastal areas of the state.

HB 507

This bill revises the criteria tax assessors use to determine fair market value of real property.

HB 233

This bill enacts the “Pharmacy Anti-Steering and Transparency Act.” This bill is for pharmacies to provide legislative findings, prohibits pharmacies from engaging in certain practices, requires pharmacies to file an annual disclosure statement, among other matters.

HB 288

This bill changes the fee that state superior court clerks can charge for real estate and personal property document filings.

