New GaDOE decision calls for fewer tests

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Education, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, announced students in certain AP and IB classes will no longer have to take both the AP and Georgia Milestone End of Course tests.

It's part of the state's push to place less emphasis on standardized testing.

The three classes impacted are AP Economics, AP Literature, and AP US History. These are among the most popular AP classes in the country, and are primarily taken by junior and senior high school students.

Statewide, that means 58,000 fewer EOC assessments will be administered. In Columbia County, more than 1,400 students are enrolled in these three courses.

Federal law still requires students to take EOC assessments in math, science, and English at least once in high school. Columbia County Associate Superintendent Jeff Carney says that is part of the reason the state is starting the exemptions with upper-level AP classes that target upperclassmen.

"The administrators are ecstatic. It's less tests to worry about. The teachers are definitely ecstatic, and I think the kids are really happy. Nobody wants to go through that. It just never made sense to take an End of Course exam and then turn around and take an AP exam," said Dr. Carney.

Dr. Carney also says reducing the number of tests will save the state money on testing. He says the state's testing program costs upwards of $28 million.

But there is a potential downside. With the county's brightest students no longer taking some EOC assessments, average test scores may suffer.

"These are our stronger students that won't be taking the EOC's. So there's a little bit of concern with that. But, our comparison districts are in the exact same boat," said Dr. Carney.

Regardless, Dr. Carney says lower averages are a small price to pay for the overall well-being of these students.

"If we have to choose between redundant testing and helping a kid, we're going to go with the kid," he said.

